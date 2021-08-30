Watch
9 First Warning Weather Alert Day

Flash flooding a threat today
Posted at 3:14 AM, Aug 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-30 04:25:20-04

It's a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day due to the threat of flash flooding across the Tri-State. 1-3" of rain is possible this afternoon and evening. A flash flood watch begins at noon and continues through 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Spotty storms are on the move early this morning and this will push to the South/Southeast prior to sunrise. We'll warm to 80 by noon and then warm to 84 for a high. Scattered showers and storms will develop again around 1-2 p.m. and fill the radar rather quickly today. Widely scattered storm activity is expected for the rest of the day. While severe weather isn't likely today, downpours and isolated gusty winds cannot be ruled out. And of course, lightning will be frequent with our strongest storms.

A cold front will slowly move through the Ohio Valley tonight and will still be here Tuesday. But we also have moisture coming our way from Hurricane Ida. The combination should bring about likely rain chances on Tuesday with heavier precipitation to the south. 1-3" of precipitation will be possible. This is why flooding needs to be monitored tomorrow. Tuesday's high only hits 76.

The remnants of Ida move out of the area on Wednesday, allowing the forecast to dry out and temperatures to max out in the upper 70s. It will be a welcomed break from oppressive humidity too.

MORNING RUSH
Spotty showers fading
Warm and muggy
Low: 72

MONDAY
Scattered afternoon storms
Downpours, frequent lightning
High: 84

MONDAY NIGHT
Scattered showers
Cloudy
Low: 70

TUESDAY
Showers continue
Heavy at times
High: 76

TUESDAY NIGHT
Rain continues
Flooding possible
Low: 63

