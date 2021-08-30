It's a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day due to the threat of flash flooding across the Tri-State. 1-3" of rain is possible this afternoon and evening. A flash flood watch begins at noon and continues through 4 a.m. Tuesday.



NEW: A flash flood watch has been issued for the Tri-State starting at noon and continuing through 4 a.m. Tuesday. 1-3" of rain is possible today as repeated rounds of heavy rain move through the area. @wcpo #cincywx pic.twitter.com/PT5wEZP2DA — Jennifer Ketchmark (@KetchmarkWCPO) August 30, 2021

Spotty storms are on the move early this morning and this will push to the South/Southeast prior to sunrise. We'll warm to 80 by noon and then warm to 84 for a high. Scattered showers and storms will develop again around 1-2 p.m. and fill the radar rather quickly today. Widely scattered storm activity is expected for the rest of the day. While severe weather isn't likely today, downpours and isolated gusty winds cannot be ruled out. And of course, lightning will be frequent with our strongest storms.

A cold front will slowly move through the Ohio Valley tonight and will still be here Tuesday. But we also have moisture coming our way from Hurricane Ida. The combination should bring about likely rain chances on Tuesday with heavier precipitation to the south. 1-3" of precipitation will be possible. This is why flooding needs to be monitored tomorrow. Tuesday's high only hits 76.

The remnants of Ida move out of the area on Wednesday, allowing the forecast to dry out and temperatures to max out in the upper 70s. It will be a welcomed break from oppressive humidity too.



Scattered downpours today and tropical rain from Ida on Tuesday will lead to a decent amount of rain across the Ohio Valley over the next 48 hours. We'll need to keep an eye out for isolated flooding, especially south of the river. @wcpo #cincywx pic.twitter.com/6rC8wawit3 — Jennifer Ketchmark (@KetchmarkWCPO) August 30, 2021

MORNING RUSH

Spotty showers fading

Warm and muggy

Low: 72

MONDAY

Scattered afternoon storms

Downpours, frequent lightning

High: 84

MONDAY NIGHT

Scattered showers

Cloudy

Low: 70

TUESDAY

Showers continue

Heavy at times

High: 76

TUESDAY NIGHT

Rain continues

Flooding possible

Low: 63

==========

Sign up for severe weather email alerts