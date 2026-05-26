Two more rainy days before we finally see a dry stretch of weather

We have two more days of rain chances before we can finally put the umbrellas away for a while and ultimately dry out!

The sky is overcast this morning with temperatures in the mid 60s. Showers will develop to our south in the late morning hours and lift to the north.

Spotty showers will begin in Northern Kentucky between 10 a.m. and noon.

Scattered, light rain will then move north of the Ohio River this afternoon. Scattered showers will be around during the evening drive, making for a dreary drive home. Temperatures climb to 76 this afternoon.

WCPO Rain by noon Tuesday

WCPO 5 p.m. Tuesday

Spotty showers continue tonight with lows in the mid 60s. If it's not raining, it's overcast and a bit muggy.

Low pressure is moving right over our area on Wednesday. This will bring in chances for hit-or-miss showers and storms starting in the late morning hours and continuing through the rest of the daylight hours. Severe weather is not expected. The only weather concern would be pockets of heavy rain developing and isolated flooding. At this point, it looks like we'll see under 1/2" of rainfall, so hopefully we don't see too many more flood warnings.

And then.... we dry out!

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a high of 80 degrees. Drier air is moving in during the day.

Friday morning will be refreshing with lows in the mid 50s and you'll also notice that it doesn't feel quite as humid outside. Friday will be partly cloudy with a high of 76 degrees. The weekend forecast is similar, so go ahead and make those plans to get outside!

MORNING RUSH

Overcast

Mild

Low: 64

TUESDAY

Afternoon showers

Overcast

High: 76

TUESDAY NIGHT

Spotty showers

Cloudy

Low: 65

WEDNESDAY

Spotty showers

Isolated storms

High: 76

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Drying out

Partly cloudy

Low: 61

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