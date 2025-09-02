Two cold fronts coming our way, when we'll see rain

The forecast is looking pretty nice for the return to work and school but there is something you need to watch out for this afternoon: pop-up storms.

The sky is clear this morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. We'll have dry conditions for the peak morning drive and for kids heading out to the bus stop.

Clouds will increase this afternoon as we see a little rise in moisture. This, combined with highs in the low 80s, will help produce a few stray showers. This chance is mainly south of the Ohio River, and we are talking about a few rain showers on the radar. Most towns and locations won't see rain today.

Wednesday will be another warm day. Temperatures start at 60 and warm to 80. There's again a small chance of rain in the peak heat of the day, but the better chance for rain is expected on Wednesday night.

WCPO Wednesday night rainfall

Our first of two cold fronts will pass on Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This should be a line of showers passing overnight with a few rumbles of thunder. It's not a huge soaking system, but .25" or more of rain is possible.

WCPO Rainfall potential

Showers should end well before noon on Thursday. Temperatures will be cooler around 70 degrees.

The second cold front of the week comes Friday night into Saturday morning. Again, it's an overnight system bringing in a quick line of showers and isolated storms. It also ushers in cooler air for the coming weekend.

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Pleasant

Low: 58

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Pop up showers possible to the south

High: 82

TUESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Mild

Low: 60

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny

Isolated showers

High: 80

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Rain likely

A few storms

Low: 59

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========