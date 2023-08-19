Turning up the heat

Simply put, temperatures begin to warm back up today. However, the humidity levels won't move very much. So, it'll turn out to be a nice, hot, Summer day.

Sunday is a different story. We'll feel afternoon highs will rise into the 90s for everyone and the humidity will make it feel even hotter. Most places will like its the mid 90s.

Monday is when the real heatwave really kicks in. It'll feel like 100 or more degrees and stay that way for the entire next week. We won't get a break until the following weekend.

TODAY

Sunshine

Low humidity

High: 84

TONIGHT

Clear sky

Mild again

Low: 62

TOMORROW

Mostly sunny

Hot

High: 93

