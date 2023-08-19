Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Turning up the heat

Find out just how hot it's going to get
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
2018 Thanksgiving Day Race
Posted at 4:27 AM, Aug 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-19 04:27:16-04

Simply put, temperatures begin to warm back up today. However, the humidity levels won't move very much. So, it'll turn out to be a nice, hot, Summer day.

Sunday is a different story. We'll feel afternoon highs will rise into the 90s for everyone and the humidity will make it feel even hotter. Most places will like its the mid 90s.

Monday is when the real heatwave really kicks in. It'll feel like 100 or more degrees and stay that way for the entire next week. We won't get a break until the following weekend.

TODAY
Sunshine

Low humidity

High: 84

TONIGHT

Clear sky

Mild again

Low: 62

TOMORROW
Mostly sunny

Hot

High: 93

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:12 PM, Dec 17, 2018