Turning up the heat

Simply put, temperatures begin to warm back up today. However, the humidity levels won't move very much. So, it'll turn out to be a nice, hot, Summer day.
Sunday is a different story. We'll feel afternoon highs will rise into the 90s for everyone and the humidity will make it feel even hotter. Most places will like its the mid 90s.
Monday is when the real heatwave really kicks in. It'll feel like 100 or more degrees and stay that way for the entire next week. We won't get a break until the following weekend.
TODAY
Sunshine
Low humidity
High: 84
TONIGHT
Clear sky
Mild again
Low: 62
TOMORROW
Mostly sunny
Hot
High: 93
