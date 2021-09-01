Tropical moisture departs, sunshine returns

The remnants of Hurricane Ida moved through the Tri-State overnight and the last few bands of rain are falling early this morning. By sunrise, the last remaining light showers will be fading off to the east and the sky will be mostly cloudy.

Clouds will decrease from west to east today, meaning our friends in Indiana will get sunshine more quickly and a gorgeous Wednesday forecast. But for those east of Cincinnati, clouds will be slower to leave. It looks like our eastern towns could easily stay mostly cloudy well into the afternoon with a stray shower still possible. As for temperatures, we'll warm to 79 today.

Humidity drops over the next 24 hours and it will give us several comfortable days in a row. This includes the overnight hours as lows dip into the upper 50s tonight and the mid 50s on Friday morning. Highs will be in the upper 70s on Thursday and Friday!

The holiday weekend forecast is the next big item of interest for many of you. A weak cold front will move through the Ohio Valley on Saturday and Sunday, producing a few showers. But this is a small chance. The majority of these days will be rain-free. Then on Monday, Labor Day, the sky will be partly cloudy with a high of 82 and no rain issues.

MORNING RUSH

Showers fading to the east

Mostly cloudy

Low: 65

WEDNESDAY

Decreasing clouds

Isolated showers to the east

High: 79

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Cooler

Low: 58

THURSDAY

Sunshine

Pleasant

High: 78

THURSDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Cool

Low: 55

==========

