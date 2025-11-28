Tracking winter storm system bring snow, wintry mix this weekend

A bitter cold Black Friday across the Tri-State, with morning temperatures stuck in the 20s. If you’re out hunting for deals, wear layers and bundle up because afternoon highs will only make it into the mid-30s. The silver lining the sunshine. Let’s consider today as the calm before the storm.

A strong system moves in early Saturday, bringing widespread rain and snow. Winter weather alerts are already posted for parts of Indiana, and more could be issued for the rest of the Tri-State as we get closer.

Here’s the timeline:

Early Saturday:

Snow showers are possible by daybreak, especially in southeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Some light accumulation is likely through the morning hours.

Midday to afternoon:

Temperatures will decide who sees what. Northern counties have a better chance of staying snowy longer, while the southern half of the region may flip to a wintry mix or plain rain. Another flip back to a wintry mix is possible toward sunset.

Saturday night into Sunday:

Models have been back-and-forth, but the overall message is the same: some accumulating snow is looking more and more likely. Most areas can expect anything from a light coating up to 3 inches.

Sunday:

Rain may linger, and temperatures stay above freezing to start the day. Once the cold front moves through, temps fall through the afternoon… setting us up for a very chilly end to the weekend.

Cold air sticks around as we kick off meteorological winter on Monday. Another chance for snow moves in Monday night into Tuesday, and highs stay locked in the mid-30s through much of next week.

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny

Cold

Highs: 35

FRIDAY NIGHT

Increasing clouds

Freezing

Low: 20

SATURDAY

Rain & snow

Widespread

Highs: 38

SATURDAY NIGHT

Rain/snow mix

Breezy

Low: 32

Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========