Tracking weekend rain chances

Air quality continues to be a big story in the Ohio Valley as we continue under an Air Quality Alert through tonight at midnight.

The skies will remain clear and today starts with temperatures in the mid 50s and once again, we are looking at few clouds and hazy sky conditions. Afternoon highs climb to the mid 80s. Our first day above average in a while.

Tomorrow is a different picture. We have a chance for rain as early as 10am as a warm front sweeps over the area. Then, rain and downpours look more spotty. Isolated thunderstorms are likely and there's a "Marginal Risk of severe storms.

Rain will wrap up into Sunday night.

TODAY

Mostly sunny

Hazy and warmer

High: 85

TONIGHT

Few clouds

Mild

Low: 60

SUNDAY

Chance rain early

Afternoon scattered rain and storms

Marginal Risk Severe Weather

High: 79

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

