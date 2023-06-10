Watch Now
Tracking weekend rain chances

Rain and storms in the picture for the weekend
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Rain drops
Posted at 4:13 AM, Jun 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-10 05:50:13-04

Air quality continues to be a big story in the Ohio Valley as we continue under an Air Quality Alert through tonight at midnight.

The skies will remain clear and today starts with temperatures in the mid 50s and once again, we are looking at few clouds and hazy sky conditions. Afternoon highs climb to the mid 80s. Our first day above average in a while.

Tomorrow is a different picture. We have a chance for rain as early as 10am as a warm front sweeps over the area. Then, rain and downpours look more spotty. Isolated thunderstorms are likely and there's a "Marginal Risk of severe storms.

Rain will wrap up into Sunday night.

TODAY
Mostly sunny
Hazy and warmer
High: 85

TONIGHT
Few clouds
Mild
Low: 60

SUNDAY
Chance rain early
Afternoon scattered rain and storms
Marginal Risk Severe Weather
High: 79

