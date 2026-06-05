Tracking weekend rain and storm chances

Waking up this morning, you can already feel the difference in the air — that crisp feeling is gone.

Temperatures start out around 60 and will warm back to the mid-80s with mostly sunny skies this afternoon. With a southerly breeze, expect it to feel slightly warmer thanks to humidity climbing.

Tonight stays mild with temperatures holding in the upper 60s.

There is a chance that a weakening area of showers could drift in from the northwest late at night, but the better opportunity for any wet weather looks to remain northwest of us.

As we head into Saturday, expect a warm and increasingly humid day with highs pushing the mid to upper 80s. While much of the day will be partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms will become possible, especially later in the day and into Saturday night.

A few storms could intensify, with damaging wind gusts and large hail as the primary concerns, although widespread severe weather is not expected. Nevertheless, the Storm Prediction Center has placed almost all of the Tri-State in a marginal risk.

The chance for showers and thunderstorms continues through the second half of the weekend as a front settles southward and slows down near the Ohio River. Sunday will not be a washout, but periods of rain and storms could develop, especially during the afternoon and evening hours.

Looking ahead to next week, the overall trend is for hot and humid conditions to build into the Tri-State.

At the same time, the atmosphere will remain favorable for occasional showers and thunderstorms,

THIS MORNING

A few clouds

Mild

Low: 62

TODAY

Mostly sunny

Warm, rising humidity

High: 84

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Warmer

Low: 66

TOMORROW

Mostly sunny

Spotty downpours possible

High: 84

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