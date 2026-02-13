Tracking weekend rain and a big warm up

Our Friday will kick things off with a milder finish to the week.

After a chilly start with some patchy fog and frost possible Friday morning, skies will become mainly sunny and pleasant for February. Read that again: sunny and February — it’s almost like Mother Nature hit the spring preview button.

High temperatures should climb into the upper 40s to low 50s under mostly clear skies, which is comfortable enough for a lunchtime walk. Overnight lows will dip back into the lower 30s, so keep the ice scraper handy for Saturday morning.

Saturday, which is Valentine's Day, looks dry with a gentle warming trend continuing. You’ll see clouds gradually increasing through the day, but with highs in the low to mid 50s, it's a good trade-off. A rainmaker to our south will produce these clouds, and that could lead to a few showers late Saturday night around midnight.

Come Sunday, the weather story becomes more interesting as rain develops, especially in the first half of the day. Expect periods of rain at times, with totals that could be substantial. Highs will be near the upper 50s before dropping again overnight into the low 30s.

THIS MORNING

Few clouds

Chilly again

Low: 24

TODAY

Mostly sunny

Warming up a bit more

High: 48

TONIGHT

Clouds build

Not as cold

Low: 28

TOMORROW

Mainly dry

Rain late

High: 53

