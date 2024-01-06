Tracking snow, wintry mix on your Saturday morning

It is a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day! We are expecting up to two inches of snow this morning along with a wintry mix. Slick spots are possible.

There is a Winter Weather Advisory out for Warren, Clinton, Clermont, Highland, Brown, Adams, Bracken, Mason, & Robertson counties until 1 p.m. It is possible a few of these areas could see more than two inches of snow.

Rain is expected to start south of the Ohio River before we see that change over to snow around 6 a.m. Northern counties such as Fayette and Union will start out with mainly snow then a mix. The snow intensity will increase after 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. After that, most of the precipitation will just change over to rain and the system moves out just before noon.

Our temperatures are starting out just above freezing. Once the snow begins, a lot of cities will drop to or just below 32 degrees. While we could see 1-2 inches of snow, it may have a hard time accumulating because of air and road temperatures and rain moving in right behind it. Expect large, wet snowflakes. Roads could become slushy, and bridges and overpasses may be slick. Today's highs reach the upper 30s, providing more opportunity for melting.

We'll be mostly cloudy for the afternoon with a few more chances to see flurries later on. Tonight, we are right around freezing. A wintry mix is possible as we go throughout the night and into our Sunday morning. We are not expected to see intense snowfall. Sunday afternoon will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s.

Next week will be busy. We'll see multiple days with chances for precipitation, rising temperatures, and gusty winds.

TODAY

Wintry mix before noon

Mostly cloudy

High: 38

TONIGHT

Sct wintry mix

Mostly cloudy

Low: 33

SUNDAY

Wintry mix early

Mostly cloudy

High: 39

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Cooler

Low: 28

