Tracking rain this morning, a mild day ahead

Light showers are moving through the Tri-State this morning, but they are set to move out quickly after sunrise. Temperatures start near 40°F, then we’ll see a gradual clearing with a high near 56°F this afternoon.

Tonight will stay quiet with partly cloudy skies and lows in the mid-30s. Wednesday brings a mix of sun and clouds, warming up to 62°F. Most of the day will stay dry, but rain and thunderstorms will arrive in the evening as a cold front moves in.

WCPO Cold front moving into the area Wednesday evening

That front brings slightly cooler air for Thursday, but temperatures rebound into the 50s by Friday. The weekend looks dry and seasonable as we welcome March, with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Morning Rush:

Mostly cloudy

Light rain

Low: Near 40°F

Tuesday:

Becoming partly sunny

Mild afternoon

High: 56°F

Tuesday Night:

Partly cloudy

Low: 35°F

Wednesday:

Partly cloudy

Slight chance of rain

High: 62°F

Wednesday Night

Evening rain/storm chances

Low: near 40°F

