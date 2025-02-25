Watch Now
Tracking rain this morning, a mild day ahead

Watch for a few showers this morning then dry this afternoon with warmer-than-average temperatures
rain downtown cincinnati
Lot Tan/WCPO
Light showers are moving through the Tri-State this morning, but they are set to move out quickly after sunrise. Temperatures start near 40°F, then we’ll see a gradual clearing with a high near 56°F this afternoon.

Tonight will stay quiet with partly cloudy skies and lows in the mid-30s. Wednesday brings a mix of sun and clouds, warming up to 62°F. Most of the day will stay dry, but rain and thunderstorms will arrive in the evening as a cold front moves in.

Wednesday cold front
Cold front moving into the area Wednesday evening

That front brings slightly cooler air for Thursday, but temperatures rebound into the 50s by Friday. The weekend looks dry and seasonable as we welcome March, with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Morning Rush:
Mostly cloudy
Light rain
Low: Near 40°F
Tuesday:
Becoming partly sunny
Mild afternoon
High: 56°F

Tuesday Night:
Partly cloudy
Low: 35°F

Wednesday:
Partly cloudy
Slight chance of rain
High: 62°F

Wednesday Night
Evening rain/storm chances
Low: near 40°F

