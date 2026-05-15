Tracking rain for the weekend

Waking up this morning we are in the mid to upper 40s — so another cool start, but not as windy, which is nice.

We will have a few clouds continue to build throughout our Friday but for the most part we stick with partly sunny skies and temperatures top out around 70.

Models continue to throw in a slight chance for rain during the middle part of the day, but all it would be are some light showers.

WCPO Isolated showers Friday

Saturday looks warmer and more humid, with highs reaching the lower 80s. Thunderstorm chances increase Saturday into Saturday night ahead of a warm front.

Baron Tomorrow

The Storm Prediction Center has placed us in a “Marginal Risk," 1 out of 5, for severe storms. If a storm or two does pack a punch, it would more than likely just be some strong winds with the storm.

WCPO SPC Saturday

Specifically, we have moderate instability and favorable elevated lapse rates, but it’s not a slam dunk for any severe conditions. Some model solutions hint at the potential for strong to severe storms.

WCPO Saturday evening storms

By Sunday, highs climb into the mid to upper 80s, with only a slight chance of any remaining showers or storms mainly north as the warm lifts toward I-70.

Monday brings near-record-breaking temperatures! Highs are expected around 90 to 92° under a partly cloudy sky. The record for Monday is 93° set in 1962.

THIS MORNING

Clear skies

Cool again

Low: 45

TODAY

Few clouds

Quick rain chance

High: 72

TONIGHT

Scattered showers and storms

Mostly cloudy

Low: 60

TOMORROW

Rainy

Few Storm chances

High: 83

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