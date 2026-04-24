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Tracking rain for later today

Rain and storm chances move in
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Friday's timeline for rain and storms
Rain drops
Posted

This morning looks quiet and mild around here with lows near 60 degrees, although we’ll see increasing clouds into daybreak so we start with morning sunshine.

We stay dry for several hours to start the day. While it’s a warm and partly sunny start, there is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms by noon. Scattered showers and a chance for storms will likely develop ahead of a cold front moving through the evening. Rain and storms will start after noon in SE Indiana and stretch across Greater Cincinnati about 3-5pm.

Futureview
Futureview

By Saturday, clouds will linger in the morning with a 30% chance of showers before daybreak. The sky becomes mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s. At night, mostly clear conditions persist with lows dropping to near 50 degrees. Sunday looks pleasant with mostly sunny skies and highs still in the 70s.

Next week, a stronger cold front creates early week wet weather and much cooler weather follows.

THIS MORNING

Partly cloudy
Dry
Low: 58
TODAY
Mostly sunny start
PM Rain and storm chances
High: 80
TONIGHT
Rain exits
Mild
Low: 60
TOMORROW
Mostly sunny
Comfy
High: 75

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