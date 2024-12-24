Tracking rain for Christmas

It was a much better start this morning, as temperatures dipped into the mid-40s. We will stay dry throughout the day and remain mostly cloudy, with temperatures hitting the mid-40s again.
Things will change for Christmas. Rain chances will linger through most of the day. It doesn't look like there will be too much rain, but it will likely be a gloomy Christmas, with temperatures topping out in the upper 50s.
Once we move past Christmas, we will warm up even more. We will be in the mid to upper 50s to finish out the week. We could possibly hit the 60-degree mark this weekend, but it will come with rain chances on both days.
MORNING RUSH
Not as cold
Cloudy
Low: 39
TODAY
Cloudy
Mild
High: 46
TONIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Rain possible early AM
Low: 37
WEDNESDAY
Scattered Rain
Warmer
High: 48
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPOtraffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports