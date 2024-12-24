Tracking rain for Christmas

It was a much better start this morning, as temperatures dipped into the mid-40s. We will stay dry throughout the day and remain mostly cloudy, with temperatures hitting the mid-40s again.

Baron Today

Things will change for Christmas. Rain chances will linger through most of the day. It doesn't look like there will be too much rain, but it will likely be a gloomy Christmas, with temperatures topping out in the upper 50s.

Baron Christmas

Baron Rain

Once we move past Christmas, we will warm up even more. We will be in the mid to upper 50s to finish out the week. We could possibly hit the 60-degree mark this weekend, but it will come with rain chances on both days.

MORNING RUSH

Not as cold

Cloudy

Low: 39

TODAY

Cloudy

Mild

High: 46

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Rain possible early AM

Low: 37

WEDNESDAY

Scattered Rain

Warmer

High: 48

