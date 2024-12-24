Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Tracking rain for Christmas

Rain chances ramp up
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Rain drops
Posted
and last updated

It was a much better start this morning, as temperatures dipped into the mid-40s. We will stay dry throughout the day and remain mostly cloudy, with temperatures hitting the mid-40s again.

Today
Today

Things will change for Christmas. Rain chances will linger through most of the day. It doesn't look like there will be too much rain, but it will likely be a gloomy Christmas, with temperatures topping out in the upper 50s.

Christmas
Christmas
Rain
Rain

Once we move past Christmas, we will warm up even more. We will be in the mid to upper 50s to finish out the week. We could possibly hit the 60-degree mark this weekend, but it will come with rain chances on both days.

MORNING RUSH
Not as cold
Cloudy
Low: 39

TODAY
Cloudy
Mild
High: 46

TONIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Rain possible early AM
Low: 37

WEDNESDAY
Scattered Rain
Warmer
High: 48

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk