Tracking rain and storm chances into the weekend

Showers and storms have continued to move out of the area during the early morning hours. Highland County is under a Flash Flood Warning until 5:15 a.m.

Most of us stay dry as the sun rises, but we can't rule out a few isolated showers and downpours over the next several hours.

The afternoon brings better chances for rain and storms for the majority of the area, but it won't be until closer to the drive home for most of us.

The Storm Prediction Center rates most of the area as "marginal risk," but there's a "slight risk" to the south. The severe threats are damaging wind gusts and the potential for larger hail.

With models showing more sun during the early afternoon before the rain and storm chances move in, temperatures could reach the low 80s for a high.

We start Saturday dry and will remain dry for most, if not all, of the day. However, late Saturday afternoon into Sunday will bring rain and storms to the area.

THIS MORNING

Mostly cloudy

Slight chance

Low: 67

TODAY

Mostly cloudy

Afternoon/evening storm chance

High: 80

TONIGHT

Rain likely

Storms expected

Low: 65

TOMORROW

Some sun

Rain and storm chances late

High: 82

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========