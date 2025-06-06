Tracking rain and storm chances into the weekend

Showers and storms have continued to move out of the area during the early morning hours. Highland County is under a Flash Flood Warning until 5:15 a.m.
Most of us stay dry as the sun rises, but we can't rule out a few isolated showers and downpours over the next several hours.
The afternoon brings better chances for rain and storms for the majority of the area, but it won't be until closer to the drive home for most of us.
The Storm Prediction Center rates most of the area as "marginal risk," but there's a "slight risk" to the south. The severe threats are damaging wind gusts and the potential for larger hail.
With models showing more sun during the early afternoon before the rain and storm chances move in, temperatures could reach the low 80s for a high.
We start Saturday dry and will remain dry for most, if not all, of the day. However, late Saturday afternoon into Sunday will bring rain and storms to the area.
THIS MORNING
Mostly cloudy
Slight chance
Low: 67
TODAY
Mostly cloudy
Afternoon/evening storm chance
High: 80
TONIGHT
Rain likely
Storms expected
Low: 65
TOMORROW
Some sun
Rain and storm chances late
High: 82
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPO traffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports