Tracking rain and snow for the weekend

We'll start the weekend with sunshine for Saturday morning. The problem is that we'll likely finish with snow showers and wicked cold wind chills.

Saturday will be mostly sunny during the morning hours but that won't last for long. A cold front will increase the clouds through the day so that we'll be mostly cloudy by match time. FC Cincinnati vs. Columbus should mainly be dry. However, late into the match, I do see a 30% chance for a passing shower.

Sunday is all about the arctic cold air! We'll see temperatures in the mid-40s on Sunday, and they'll get colder as the day continues. This will give us wind chills in the mid to low 30s later in the day.

We will start with some very cold rain, but with these dropping temperatures wet snowflakes with mix in at first before the cold air transitions the precipitation to light snow. It'll melt as it hits the ground. Nevertheless, snow showers will scatter around the Tri-State.

Snow showers are possible on Monday, but we need to keep an eye on them to see how much moisture sticks around. I can say that wind chills will fall into the teens out the door on Monday.

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny

Mild

High: 62

SATURDAY NIGHT

Increasing clouds

Rain late

Low: 42

SUNDAY

Falling temperatures

Wintry mix by evening

Snow showers likely later

High: 45

