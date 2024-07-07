Tracking heat and remnants of Beryl

Yesterday was great. We hit right around average for our high of 85° with sunny skies. The issue? It could very well be the coolest day we see for the next 10 days.

Overall, today should be very nice as well, but a tad warmer. Our high will be close to 90° with mostly sunny skies.

Heat will continue to climb into the start of the workweek as temperatures get back into the low 90s. Humidity will climb as well but shouldn't be terrible. We will have feels like temperatures near 94-95°. There will be plenty of sunshine through the day, but clouds will build in to afternoon.

The next chance for rain will be on Tuesday with a system riding up the Mississippi Valley and into the Tri-State. We could even have some impacts from the remnants of Beryl as we head into Wednesday.

