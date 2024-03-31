Watch Now
Tracking Easter storm chances

Chances for strong to severe storms today and tomorrow
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Cars in heavy rain
Posted at 4:15 AM, Mar 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-31 04:15:22-04

Your Easter is starting off with some spotty showers and a few downpours. Expect these to stick around for the first part of the morning. I would grab the umbrella on the way out the door for Easter plans but you could get lucky and stay dry.

The bigger focus today is on the stronger showers and storms that are expected to fire up again along the stationary front in the afternoon and evening. These could be strong, possibly severe. The Storm Prediction Center has placed us in a "Marginal Risk" for severe weather in Cincinnati, but parts of the Tri-State are in a "Slight Risk" which is level 2 of 5. The main threats are hail, but strong winds will be possible too. Highs for today stay warmer than normal with temps near 67°.

Scattered showers may linger overnight into tomorrow morning, but our biggest storm threat comes in for Monday afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has already placed us in a "Slight Risk" for severe weather in Cincinnati and much of the Tri-State. Winds, hail, and tornadoes all look to be possible. Make sure to check back for the latest information.

Tuesday will be another stormy day, but it will also be very windy. Gusts could reach 40 to 45 mph. Rainfall amounts of 1.50" to 3.00" will be possible for much of the Tri-State between now and Tuesday night.

From there we see a huge drop in temperatures for the middle of the week. Wednesday's high will be in the 40s and we could even see a few isolated areas of showers, maybe mixing in with some sleet. Still early, but something there to watch as well. Thursday looks even colder with a high of 45°.

EASTER SUNDAY

Afternoon storms
Some severe possibilities
High: 67

TONIGHT
Scattered storms
Some strong
Low: 60

MONDAY
Rain and storms
Another severe chance
Temp: 70

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

