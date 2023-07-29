Tracking early morning rain and storms

Stepping outside early this morning it is still very muggy. As of 4am temperatures are still right around 80°. The good news, today sis the final day of this oppressive heat wave.
We are keeping an eye on a line of storms this morning moving through Indiana. Fayette and Union counties are currently in a Severe Thunderstorm Watch.
This line of storms will be in the majority of the area by 5am. This will bring heavy rain, lightning and the possibility for a severe storm or two.
While the early morning storms will briefly help with our heat, it won't put too much of a damper on the thermometer. We will still be feeling like 100 at times early this afternoon.
A cold front will move through the Tri-State later this afternoon bringing a few scattered showers and storms. There's another low end threat for severe weather. But the heat is still a big story as we warm to the low 90s with a heat index near 100 degree range.
The boundary does break the heat! Sunday will be mostly sunny and dry with a high of 85 degrees. But most notably, the dew point will fall, allowing us to experience drier, less humid air.
SATURDAY
Partly cloudy, hot and humid
Scattered storms
High: 92
SATURDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Still warm
Low: 70
SUNDAY
Mostly sunny
Not as hot or as humid
High: 86
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
