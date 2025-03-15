Watch Now
Tornado Watch for majority of the Tri-State

Strong to severe storms possible
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Tornado Watch
A Tornado Watch is in effect for the majority of the area until 10 a.m. Several tornado warnings have been issued through Illinois and Indiana overnight and that same system continues to move to the east-northeast toward us.

We have two rounds of severe weather to deal with today. As a reminder, it is a Weather Alert Day in preparation for the strong to potentially severe thunderstorms across the entire Tri-State especially in the afternoon and at night.

Timing

  • Now-10 a.m. — Heavy rain, gusty winds and a low-end tornado threat as weakening severe storms push into the tri-state.
  • 2-4 p.m. — A second, stronger round begins to move into the western portion of the Tri-State. Heavy rain, scattered storms, and a severe threat begins.
  • 5-9 p.m. — Rain is more widespread, bringing a better chance for strong to severe storms. The main concern is minor flooding which could lead to Flood Advisories or Flash Flooding
  • 10 p.m. - 12 a.m. — Widespread heavy rain moves out of the Tri-State to the east. Showers and a few downpours will linger into Sunday morning.

We've got several watches and advisories in effect today.

High Winds gusting to 40-45mph

By tomorrow, leftover rain and downpours will end by 2 p.m. but expect much cooler afternoon temperatures.

It stays chilly on St Patrick's Day.

THIS MORNING

Showers and Storms

Tornado Watch

Low: 63

SATURDAY

Heavy Rain by the afternoon

Potential severe thunderstorms

Gusty winds

High: 73

SATURDAY NIGHT

Heavy rain through midnight

Flooding potential

Low: 50

