Tornado Watch for majority of the Tri-State

A Tornado Watch is in effect for the majority of the area until 10 a.m. Several tornado warnings have been issued through Illinois and Indiana overnight and that same system continues to move to the east-northeast toward us.
We have two rounds of severe weather to deal with today. As a reminder, it is a Weather Alert Day in preparation for the strong to potentially severe thunderstorms across the entire Tri-State especially in the afternoon and at night.
Timing
- Now-10 a.m. — Heavy rain, gusty winds and a low-end tornado threat as weakening severe storms push into the tri-state.
- 2-4 p.m. — A second, stronger round begins to move into the western portion of the Tri-State. Heavy rain, scattered storms, and a severe threat begins.
- 5-9 p.m. — Rain is more widespread, bringing a better chance for strong to severe storms. The main concern is minor flooding which could lead to Flood Advisories or Flash Flooding
- 10 p.m. - 12 a.m. — Widespread heavy rain moves out of the Tri-State to the east. Showers and a few downpours will linger into Sunday morning.
We've got several watches and advisories in effect today.
By tomorrow, leftover rain and downpours will end by 2 p.m. but expect much cooler afternoon temperatures.
It stays chilly on St Patrick's Day.
THIS MORNING
Showers and Storms
Tornado Watch
Low: 63
SATURDAY
Heavy Rain by the afternoon
Potential severe thunderstorms
Gusty winds
High: 73
SATURDAY NIGHT
Heavy rain through midnight
Flooding potential
Low: 50
