Today starts the hottest stretch of summer temperatures this year

Our first heat wave of the summer begins today! And it's honestly strange and unusual that we've had to wait this long, into late July, to see a stretch of 90+ degree days in a row.

A dome of heat has been building for weeks in the southwestern states and the edge of this heat is finally shifting to the east to include the Ohio Valley. Granted, we won't see extreme temperatures but we will see the hottest temperatures of the summer so far and for a string of days. Today will be mostly sunny with a high of 90 degrees. Humidity is slowly rising so our heat index only bumps up 1-2 degrees today.

WCPO Dome of heat on Wednesday



But humidity is rising and you'll really notice it in the days ahead. Wednesday we warm to 91 but the heat index is closer to 95. Also on Wednesday, scattered showers and storms will be possible. This chance begins early in the morning, slowly fades by the early afternoon. But then additional showers and storms will be possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The SPC has our area in the margina/slight risk for severe weather. Damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes are possible.

WCPO SPC Outlook Wednesday



Temperatures continue to rise on Thursday and Friday to 93 and 94 respectively. But it's the heat index that will get people talking. it will feel like 100 degrees both days.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Warm and muggy

Low: 68

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Hot and more humid

High: 91

TUESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Muggy

Low: 70

WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy, feels like 95

Isolated showers and storms

High: 91

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Scattered storms

Mostly cloudy

Low: 72

