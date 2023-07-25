Today starts the hottest stretch of summer temperatures this year

Our first heat wave of the summer begins today! And it's honestly strange and unusual that we've had to wait this long, into late July, to see a stretch of 90+ degree days in a row.
A dome of heat has been building for weeks in the southwestern states and the edge of this heat is finally shifting to the east to include the Ohio Valley. Granted, we won't see extreme temperatures but we will see the hottest temperatures of the summer so far and for a string of days. Today will be mostly sunny with a high of 90 degrees. Humidity is slowly rising so our heat index only bumps up 1-2 degrees today.
But humidity is rising and you'll really notice it in the days ahead. Wednesday we warm to 91 but the heat index is closer to 95. Also on Wednesday, scattered showers and storms will be possible. This chance begins early in the morning, slowly fades by the early afternoon. But then additional showers and storms will be possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The SPC has our area in the margina/slight risk for severe weather. Damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes are possible.
Temperatures continue to rise on Thursday and Friday to 93 and 94 respectively. But it's the heat index that will get people talking. it will feel like 100 degrees both days.
MORNING RUSH
Mostly clear
Warm and muggy
Low: 68
TUESDAY
Mostly sunny
Hot and more humid
High: 91
TUESDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Muggy
Low: 70
WEDNESDAY
Partly cloudy, feels like 95
Isolated showers and storms
High: 91
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Scattered storms
Mostly cloudy
Low: 72
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPOtraffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports