Weather Alert Day: Strong, possibly severe, storms develop today

Keep the rain gear handy and make sure you have a way to receive weather alerts. Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to develop across the Tri-State today, and some of those storms could become dangerous.

Flood Watch in effect from noon until midnight for parts of the Tri-State.

WCPO Flood Watch

There is a chance for a few strong storms this morning, but the greatest concern will come later today if the atmosphere is able to recover after the morning activity. If that happens, additional thunderstorms could quickly strengthen during the afternoon and continue into the early evening.

WCPO Weather Alert Day

The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of the Tri-State under a Slight Risk (Level 2 of 5) for severe weather, while communities across the southeastern part of the area are under an Enhanced Risk (Level 3 of 5). That means numerous severe storms are possible in those locations.

Primary threats include:



Damaging straight-line winds as the greatest concern.

Large hail capable of damaging vehicles and property.

An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Locally heavy rainfall that could lead to isolated flooding.

Aside from the storms, it will be warm, humid and breezy, with wind gusts around 25 mph ahead of an approaching cold front. Once the front moves through this evening, showers and storms will gradually come to an end.

Looking Ahead:



Wednesday & Thursday: Sunny, less humid and comfortable with highs near 80.

Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonable.

Weekend: Dry with plenty of sunshine as highs gradually warm back into the low 80s.



RUSH HOUR

Increasing clouds

Humid

Low: 72

TUESDAY

Rain & storms develop

Severe weather likely

High: 85

TUESDAY NIGHT

Storms ending early

Partly cloudy

Low: 66