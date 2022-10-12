TIMING: When we'll the best chance for rain and storms today

We are looking at a warm, windy and eventually stormy day here in the Tri-State. Here's what you need to know to help plan out the day.

TIMELINE:

-Now to 8 a.m. - Slight rain chance, mostly cloudy

-8 a.m. to Noon - Isolated showers, mostly cloudy and windy

-Noon to 4 p.m. - Isolated showers, gusty winds up to 35 mph

-4 to 8 p.m. - Scattered showers, isolated severe storms, gusty winds

-8 p.m. to Midnight - More scattered storms, severe threat continues

The sky is mostly cloudy this morning with temperatures in the upper 50s. We'll warm to 78 today but this is the warmest air we'll experience for the extended forecast, so enjoy it while it lasts. While we could see a few isolated showers this morning and early this afternoon, the first half of the day is more about the increasing winds. Winds will pickup from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph and gust up to 35 mph at times.

Jennifer Ketchmark Scattered storms Wednesday afternoon



Then this afternoon, scattered showers and storms will develop. The best chance starts around 3-4 p.m. and continues through midnight. We could see a few strong to severe storms out of this activity as well. The SPC has portions of the area in a "marginal risk" for severe weather. This includes damaging wind gusts and the low end threat for a tornado too.

Jennifer Ketchmark SPC Outlook Wednesday



Spotty showers will continue overnight with the severe weather threat fading. We'll cool to 50.

And then on Thursday, cooler air takes over! We should only warm to 64 degrees. The sky will turn mostly sunny as winds come in from the west at 10 to 15 mph.

We'll stay chilly for Friday with a high of 63 and then head back to the upper 60s on Saturday. Saturday will also bring a quick rain chance, especially later in the day as another cold front passes through the Ohio Valley.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Slight chance

Low: 59

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy, windy

Scattered afternoon/evening storms

High: 78

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Spotty showers

A few storms

Low: 50

THURSDAY

Decreasing clouds

Mostly sunny afternoon

High: 64

THURSDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Much colder

Low: 38

