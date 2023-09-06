TIMING: When we'll see the best chance for rain Wednesday

Rain chances are finally back for the entire area today. But just because the chance is there, doesn't mean that rain is likely in all towns. Let's break down this forecast!

A cold front will move through the Ohio Valley but it doesn't fully get here until tonight. So ahead of the boundary, we'll get scattered rain chances at times during the day and a few thunderstorms. Temperatures still stay warm and humid too, rising to 87 today.

The best chance for rain is in the morning hours. Isolated showers begin before sunrise and then scattered showers move in from Indiana between 8 to noon. This will be hit or miss activity. This first wave of rain fades in the early afternoon. Additional isolated showers and storms will redevelop this evening, mainly to the east. If we were to see a stronger storm today, it would be in these eastern spots after 5 p.m. The SPC has our area in a "marginal risk" for severe storms with damaging wind gusts as the concern.

WCPO Wednesday morning showers



WCPO Wednesday evening storms



The final push from the cold front comes through overnight, ending the rain chance well before daybreak on Thursday. Thursday's forecast will be partly cloudy and stunning. Highs climb to 80 and humidity will be lower.

Friday is another fantastic forecast with a partly cloudy sky, northwest breeze and a high of 78. It's going to make for a great evening for Friday night football games.

The weekend currently looks dry and partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s both days. It will be a perfect chance to enjoy the outdoors!

MORNING RUSH

Scattered showers possible

Mostly cloudy

Low: 72

WEDNESDAY

Scattered showers

Isolated storms

High: 87

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Showers fade

Cooling down

Low: 66

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy

Milder/Seasonal

High: 82

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Comfortable

Low: 62

