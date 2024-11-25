Watch Now
TIMING: When we'll see showers today

One last mild day
It's the final day of milder air for the next week or so! Get outside if you can today and soak in the warmth while you can!

A cold front will move through the Tri-State today. This is going to push in mild air from the southwest and allow temperatures to rise to 58 this afternoon. But also ahead of the front will be a lot of cloud cover and occasional sprinkles during the day.

Then this evening, scattered showers will move from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. This will be wet travel for your evening plans.

And then, the colder air invades!

We'll drop to 37 tonight and only warm to 45 tomorrow with a mostly sunny sky.

Wednesday we'll start at 31 and only warm to 44. A wintry mix is possible Wednesday morning before scattered showers take over for the rest of the day. This will mean wet travel for a lot of people as they head to their destinations for Thanksgiving.

And then Thanksgiving Day will be overcast and cool with a high of 43 degrees.

MORNING RUSH
Overcast
A few sprinkles
Low: 50

MONDAY
Overcast sky, isolated showers
Scattered showers from 6-10 p.m.
High: 58

MONDAY NIGHT
Overcast
Rain fades
Low: 37

TUESDAY
Mostly sunny
Colder
High: 45

TUESDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Chilly
Low: 31

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

