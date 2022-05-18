TIMING: When we'll see rain and the chance for torrential downpours

Don't forget the umbrella today because we'll see several rounds of rain during the day but it's this evening that our heaviest rainfall fall. That's also the time of day that we have a low end severe weather threat.
SEVERE: Our severe weather threat is this evening between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. Damaging winds and large hail are possible.
TIMING:
- Now to 8 a.m. - Isolated showers develop
- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Spotty showers, nothing severe, mostly cloudy
- 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Isolated storms begin
- 7 p.m. Wednesday to 2 a.m. Thursday - Heavy downpours develop, flooding possible, severe risk too
Isolated showers will pass through the Ohio Valley this morning having a limited impact on morning travel. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s and low 60s with increasing clouds. Hit or miss showers will be possible this morning and into the afternoon time frame. Thunder is not expected, nor is severe weather.
It's after 6 p.m. that the focus shifts to a low end severe weather threat and the potential for flash flooding. Basically, we have a weather boundary sitting across our area and this will act like a train track for thunderstorms between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m. Rounds of thunderstorms producing very heavy rain could pass over the same location a few times (training thunderstorms), leading to impressive rainfall amounts in a quick amount of time. This means we could see areal flood warnings up to flash flood warnings. Rainfall amounts exceeding 2" will be possible in isolated locations.
The heaviest rain of the night should shut down before 4 a.m., allowing roads to dry out before the Thursday morning drive.
The bulk of Thursday's forecast will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the mid to low 80s. It's later in the evening that isolated showers and storms will develop again. Severe weather is not expected.
Friday is our HOT day of the week with a high of 90 and a mostly sunny sky. This could be our first 90 degree high of 2022.
MORNING RUSH
Isolated showers
Clouds build
Low: 58
WEDNESDAY
Scattered showers, mostly cloudy
Evening storms, downpours develop
High: 75
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Areas of heavy rain
Thunderstorms possible too
Low: 63
THURSDAY
Partly cloudy
Isolated evening thunderstorms
High: 83
THURSDAY NIGHT
Slight chance
Mild, muggier
Low: 66
