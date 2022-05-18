TIMING: When we'll see rain and the chance for torrential downpours

Don't forget the umbrella today because we'll see several rounds of rain during the day but it's this evening that our heaviest rainfall fall. That's also the time of day that we have a low end severe weather threat.

Jennifer Ketchmark Wednesday SPC Outlook



SEVERE: Our severe weather threat is this evening between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. Damaging winds and large hail are possible.

TIMING:



Now to 8 a.m. - Isolated showers develop

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Spotty showers, nothing severe, mostly cloudy

4 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Isolated storms begin

7 p.m. Wednesday to 2 a.m. Thursday - Heavy downpours develop, flooding possible, severe risk too



Isolated showers will pass through the Ohio Valley this morning having a limited impact on morning travel. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s and low 60s with increasing clouds. Hit or miss showers will be possible this morning and into the afternoon time frame. Thunder is not expected, nor is severe weather.

Jennifer Ketchmark Wednesday rain at midday



It's after 6 p.m. that the focus shifts to a low end severe weather threat and the potential for flash flooding. Basically, we have a weather boundary sitting across our area and this will act like a train track for thunderstorms between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m. Rounds of thunderstorms producing very heavy rain could pass over the same location a few times (training thunderstorms), leading to impressive rainfall amounts in a quick amount of time. This means we could see areal flood warnings up to flash flood warnings. Rainfall amounts exceeding 2" will be possible in isolated locations.

Jennifer Ketchmark Wednesday evening storms



Jennifer Ketchmark Overnight heavy rain and storms



The heaviest rain of the night should shut down before 4 a.m., allowing roads to dry out before the Thursday morning drive.

The bulk of Thursday's forecast will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the mid to low 80s. It's later in the evening that isolated showers and storms will develop again. Severe weather is not expected.

Friday is our HOT day of the week with a high of 90 and a mostly sunny sky. This could be our first 90 degree high of 2022.

MORNING RUSH

Isolated showers

Clouds build

Low: 58

WEDNESDAY

Scattered showers, mostly cloudy

Evening storms, downpours develop

High: 75

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Areas of heavy rain

Thunderstorms possible too

Low: 63

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy

Isolated evening thunderstorms

High: 83

THURSDAY NIGHT

Slight chance

Mild, muggier

Low: 66

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========