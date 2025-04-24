TIMING: When storms pop up today

We've had a string of fantastic weather days here in the Tri-State but it's time to get back to chances for showers and storms.

Today's forecast starts with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures in the upper 50s. We'll stay dry through the noon hour as temperatures rise to the mid 70s. It's around 1-3 p.m. that pop up showers and storms will start in northern Kentucky and travel to the north. This will mean that storms are over the metro area during the peak evening drive. Severe weather is not expected, but we could see some downpours and lightning.

The storm chance decreases overnight as temperatures only cool to 59 degrees.

Friday's forecast will start dry and mostly cloudy. There's only a slight rain chance up through the noon hour. Then in the afternoon, especially after 3 p.m., scattered showers and storms will pass through the Tri-State from west to east. Again, severe weather is not expected.

The weekend looks fantastic! Saturday will be mostly cloudy and dry with a high of 65. Sunday's forecast will be mostly sunny and dry with a high of 70 degrees.

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Warmer

Low: 58

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy

Pop up storms after 2 p.m.

High: 79

THURSDAY NIGHT

Isolated storm chance

Mostly cloudy

Low: 59

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy morning, slight chance for rain

Scattered showers and storms for the afternoon/evening

High: 75

FRIDAY NIGHT

Spotty rain chance

Mostly cloudy

Low: 53

