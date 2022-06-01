TIMING: When storms could pop today

Showers and storms return to the Tri-State but this isn't going to ruin all your outdoor plans. Here's a break down of the timing of today's rain and what's going on with severe weather chances.

TIMING :



Now to 9 a.m. - Rain free and mostly clear, warm

9 a.m. to Noon - Rising heat, still dry and mostly sunny

Noon to 3 p.m. - Isolated showers develop, most remain dry. Warm and humid.

3 p.m. to 6 p.m. - Isolated storm chances continue, limited activity on radar

6 p.m. to Midnight - Scattered storms move through, a few stronger storms possible

Midnight to 6 p.m. - More rounds of rain, heavy at times. Localized flooding threat.

The Storm Prediction Center has a low-end threat for severe weather over the Ohio Valley today. Most of our area is in the "marginal" risk with just a few locations to the north in the "slight risk" for storms. This is focused around the threat for damaging wind gusts. The hail threat is relatively low and the tornado threat is not there today. On top of a few unorganized strong to severe storms later today, this is not expected to be a big severe weather event.

Much of the day will be dry for a lot of towns across the Tri-State. The morning starts with a mostly clear sky and we'll be dry and mostly sunny well up through the noon hour. As temperatures rises into the mid to upper 80s, isolated storms could pop in the heat of the early afternoon. But this activity will be limited. This chance for a few cells on the radar will continue up through 8 p.m. Even though the storm cells will be limited in number, it doesn't mean we won't see a severe storm this afternoon. There will be plenty of energy to work with and tap into this afternoon. It's later this evening that we'll see a few clusters of storms moving through, potentially bringing a few stronger storms into the area.

After a few rounds of rain overnight, scattered showers will pass on the radar for Thursday morning. But by the noon hour, the majority of our rain should be done. After that, temperatures will stay on the cool side, only warming to 73 in the afternoon hours. And the sky will stay mostly cloudy for the rest of the afternoon. It's a stark contrast from the 88 degree high we'll see on Wednesday!

Friday and Saturday are still expected to be mostly sunny, comfortable days. Friday we top out at 77 and Saturday we return to 80 degrees.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Warm again

Low: 70

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy until noon

Pop up storms begin after 2 p.m.

High: 88

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Scattered showers and storms

Heavy rain at times

Low: 65

THURSDAY

Morning rain continues

Rain ends, staying mostly cloudy

High: 73

THURSDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Cooler

Low: 53

