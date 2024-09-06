TIMING: When storms are most likely Friday

Showers and storms will return to the Tri-State today as a cold front moves through the Ohio Valley and then temperatures drop sharply.
TIMING:
- Now to 9 a.m. - Mostly clear, warm and dry
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Clouds slowly increase, still dry
- 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. - Isolated storms begin, mainly to the northwest
- 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Storms most likely across the heart of the Tri-State
- 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Storm chances shift to the east and southeast, and eventually fade
- 10 p.m. to Midnight - Storms end entirely
Friday starts dry with a mostly clear sky and a low of 68 degrees. We'll see a slow increase in cloud cover as we approach the noon hour but everything should stay dry through midday. As the cold front moves through, isolated storms will begin between 1 to 3 p.m. Then scattered storms will be on the move most likely between 3 to 7 p.m. After 7, the best chance for storms shifts off to the east and southeast of the Cincinnati metro area. There's a marginal risk for severe storms this afternoon. Damaging winds are the only concern with a few stronger cells.
There will be a sharp decline in our temperatures tonight. We'll drop to 54 as clouds move out and cooler air pushes into the area.
Saturday and Sunday will feel like Fall has arrived. Temperatures on Saturday will barely make it to 70 degrees. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. Sunday will be even cooler to start, dropping into the mid 40s for the morning hours and warming to the low 70s in the afternoon hours. The forecast is ideal for the Bengals home opener. The kickoff temperature should be right around 70 with sunshine.
While the weekend is cool, we are going to warm up again next week. Highs will progressively get warmer, topping out in the upper 80s late in the week. No rain is in the forecast for next week.
MORNING RUSH
Mostly clear
Warm and dry
Low: 68
FRIDAY
Clouds increase
Scattered storms from 2-9 p.m.
High: 88
FRIDAY NIGHT
Clouds decrease
Temps drop fast
Low: 54
SATURDAY
Mostly sunny
Fall preview
High: 70
SATURDAY NIGHT
Clear sky
Chilly
Low: 46
SUNDAY
Mostly sunny
Pleasant, cool
High: 72
