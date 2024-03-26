TIMING: When showers and storms are most likely today

Showers moved across the Tri-State and we'll still see scattered showers through much of the morning drive time. But it's later in the day that stronger storms will be possible.

Widely scattered showers will come down for much of the day. Temperatures will start in the low 50s and warm to the mid 60s this afternoon. When it comes to the afternoon hours, the story regarding rain changes as the cold front gets closer. We should see a line of showers and storms develop late in the afternoon to the west and that line will push east across the area between 4-9 p.m. This is when we could see a stronger to severe storm.

WCPO Noon Rain



WCPO Tuesday evening storms



The Storm Prediction Center has us in a marginal risk of severe storms for this timeframe. This is primarily due to the threat for damaging wind gusts. The "slight risk" of severe storms to the north is for a low end chance for a tornado as well.

Rain moves out and the night will be dry and partly cloudy. We'll cool to 39 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and cooler with a high of 54 degrees.

Then Thursday is Reds Opening Day and the forecast is still on track for a good weather day. We'll start at 33 and warm to 57 with a mostly sunny sky.

Easter weekend will bring back rain chances, mainly on Sunday.

MORNING RUSH

Scattered showers

Overcast

Low: 51

TUESDAY

Overcast, rain likely

Stronger evening storms

High: 65

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Cooler

Low: 39

WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy

Cooler

High: 54

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Fewer clouds

Chilly

Low: 33

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========