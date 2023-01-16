Watch Now
TIMING: When rain starts Monday

Another soaking system to start the week
Wet Weather umbrella rain
Posted at 4:12 AM, Jan 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-16 04:19:34-05

We finally got to enjoy ample sunshine on Sunday but that is not going to be repeated today. We are getting right back to clouds and eventually, showers.

The sky is partly cloudy this morning with lows just below the freezing mark. The sky turns mostly cloudy by the noon hour and then scattered showers start to move in from west to east. By 4 p.m., most of our area will be looking at showers and this will continue through midnight. Showers will be heavier at times and this could give us 0.5" to 1" of rainfall.

2 p.m. Monday rainfall
2 p.m. Monday rainfall
4 p.m. Monday rainfall
4 p.m. Monday rainfall
6 p.m. Monday rain
6 p.m. Monday rain

Showers fade overnight for the most part and lows drop to 43. Tuesday will be a dry forecast with decreasing clouds. Temperatures will be pleasant as they warm to 57 that afternoon!

Wednesday is another mostly dry and mild day. We'll warm to 50 that afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky. It's late in the day and mostly overnight that another rain and storm system will move through the Tri-State.

Showers will continue on Thursday with breezy winds and temperatures in the upper 50s.

MORNING RUSH
Partly cloudy
Cool start
Low: 30

MONDAY
Clouds build
Afternoon showers likely
High: 48

MONDAY NIGHT
Isolated showers
Cloudy
Low: 43

TUESDAY
Mostly cloudy
To partly cloudy
High: 57

TUESDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Dry
Low: 38

