TIMING: When rain starts Monday

We finally got to enjoy ample sunshine on Sunday but that is not going to be repeated today. We are getting right back to clouds and eventually, showers.

The sky is partly cloudy this morning with lows just below the freezing mark. The sky turns mostly cloudy by the noon hour and then scattered showers start to move in from west to east. By 4 p.m., most of our area will be looking at showers and this will continue through midnight. Showers will be heavier at times and this could give us 0.5" to 1" of rainfall.

Jennifer Ketchmark 2 p.m. Monday rainfall



Jennifer Ketchmark 4 p.m. Monday rainfall



Jennifer Ketchmark 6 p.m. Monday rain



Showers fade overnight for the most part and lows drop to 43. Tuesday will be a dry forecast with decreasing clouds. Temperatures will be pleasant as they warm to 57 that afternoon!

Wednesday is another mostly dry and mild day. We'll warm to 50 that afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky. It's late in the day and mostly overnight that another rain and storm system will move through the Tri-State.

Showers will continue on Thursday with breezy winds and temperatures in the upper 50s.

