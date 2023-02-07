Watch Now
TIMING: When rain moves in today

More rounds of rain expected this week
Schmidt, Madison
Posted at 3:30 AM, Feb 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-07 04:35:20-05

It's a cloudy and milder start to the day but today's forecast story is about when rain moves into the Tri-State.

TIMING:

  • Now to 8 a.m. - Overcast and dry
  • 8 a.m. to noon - Staying cloudy, rain holds off
  • Noon to 5 p.m. - Scattered, light rainfall
  • 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. - Spotty light rain continues

The morning hours are trending drier so that means ideal conditions as we head into work and school today. Temperatures start in the mid 40s and warm to the mid 50s this afternoon. It's around 12 to 1 p.m. that spotty showers will move into the area and hang around for the rest of the day. The cold front is stalling over the Tri-State, thus the slow movement in precipitation. This won't add up to much with less than 0.50" of rain today.

Showers fade tonight and we only drop to 40 for a low.

The bulk of our Wednesday forecast will be dry and pleasant but with a lot of cloud cover. Temperatures warm to 54 tomorrow. It's later Wednesday evening that the next round of rain rolls into the area. This will be around the evening drive and is likely to continue overnight. Rain will even be heavy at times.

Showers will be on the move through Thursday's mornings commute and then end well before the noon hour. But it's going to be windy for the rest of the day! Temperatures still warm to the upper 50s as we experience a southwest wind at 20 to 30 mph, gusting to 40 mph.

Another system rolls in Friday, bringing the chance for a wintry mix and on the back side of it, a quick light snow chance for Saturday morning.

MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy
Milder
Low: 46

TUESDAY
Overcast
Spotty, afternoon showers
High: 55

TUESDAY NIGHT
Isolated showers
Cloudy
Low: 40

WEDNESDAY
Mostly cloudy
Late day rain returns
High: 54

WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Showers likely
Heavy at times
Low: 45

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

