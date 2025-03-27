TIMING: When rain moves in for Reds Opening Day

It's here, Reds Opening Day! While there is a rain chance today, the latest models coming in this morning aren't looking as bad as they have the last few days. Yes, you still should plan for rain this afternoon but it shouldn't be a washout.
TIMING:
- Now to 10 a.m. - Partly cloudy, chilly start
- 10 a.m. to Noon - Partly cloudy, dry
- Noon to 2 p.m. - Slight rain chance, parade stays dry
- 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. - Isolated showers begin, light rain
- 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Spotty shower chance, includes downtown Cincinnati
The morning starts dry, partly cloudy and chilly with temperatures in the upper 30s. Clouds will slowly start to increase as we approach the noon hour and the start of the Reds Opening Day parade. The latest models coming in have slowed down the start of rainfall, meaning we should get through the parade before rain chances tick up!
It's in the 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. timeframe that spotty, light showers will move into the area. The rain activity looks light. As you can see below, the chance for rain at the start of the ballgame isn't looking as high as it once did, but we'll eventually see light rain moving over the downtown area. I would still plan for rain during the ball game.
We'll see a gap in rain late this evening but it will be short lived. Showers are likely to move in for Friday morning and impact the morning drive. Friday afternoon will be really nice and pleasant. The sky turns partly cloudy and temperatures rise to 73!
The other story still coming up is the chance for strong to severe storms on Sunday. Currently, it looks like a late afternoon and evening system. We'll have more information on this as it gets closer.
MORNING RUSH
Partly cloudy
Dry
Low: 37
THURSDAY
Clouds increase
Showers after 2 p.m.
High: 58
THURSDAY NIGHT
Showers move in overnight
Mostly cloudy
Low: 48
FRIDAY
Morning showers likely
Turning party cloudy and warmer
High: 73
FRIDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Warm
Low: 57
