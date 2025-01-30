TIMING: When rain moves in and how much we'll get

We've seen several sunny days in a row but that is changing today as rain moves back into the Tri-State. This isn't just a line of showers that will come and pass, this will be widespread, soaking rain that lasts for hours.

Thursday morning starts dry with a partly cloudy sky. The weather will not negatively impact the morning drive since it's dry and it will stay dry through the noon hour. Temperatures will rise into the upper 40s this afternoon too.

Rain will move in from the southwest and lift northeast through the area between 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. After that, widespread showers will take over and continue for nearly 12 hours. There will be periods of heavy rain too, especially overnight. We should easily see 1" of rain across our area tonight with higher amounts expected to the south. While flooding isn't a high concern, I wouldn't rule out some ponding or standing water at times.

WCPO Rain likely for the Thursday evening drive



We will still see rain around on Friday, but it's not a total washout. Also, Friday is going to be warm with highs in the upper 50s. When it comes to the rain, we should see spotty, light rain in the morning and up through 10 a.m. Going into the noon hour and the early afternoon, we should see a break in rain with just a mostly cloudy sky. Then when the cold front passes in the evening hours, additional spotty showers will pass through the area.

WCPO Friday morning rainfall



WCPO Friday evening showers



MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

A bit colder

Low: 28

THURSDAY

Turning cloudy

Rain likely after 3 p.m.

High: 48

THURSDAY NIGHT

Heavy rain likely

Near steady temps

Low: 43

FRIDAY

Spotty morning showers

Additional scattered afternoon showers

High: 58

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Cooling

Low: 32

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========