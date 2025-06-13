TIMING: When it will storm today and how it impacts your Friday evening plans

Showers and storms are back in the forecast today, and it's going to impact some of our outdoor plans. But will it affect the Savannah Bananas game tonight? Let's check out the latest weather models.

Temperatures start at 71 this morning with a mostly cloudy sky and muggy conditions. By early afternoon, scattered storms will develop and move into the Tri-State. Widely scattered showers and storms are then expected for several hours. Temperatures will warm to the low 80s. As we approach 7 p.m. and the start of the Savannah Bananas game, the rain chance is shifting more to the east and moving out of Cincinnati. This could mean good news for those with tickets tonight.

Overnight, the sky will remain mostly cloudy with a hit or miss rain chance. The low will only cool to 69 degrees.

Saturday will bring another scattered chance for showers and storms throughout the day. This will be sporadic and not concentrated with a frontal boundary. The best chance will occur in the afternoon with peak daytime heating. Temperatures will end up near 80 tomorrow. When it comes to the Savannah Bananas game at 7 p.m., we cannot rule out a hit or miss shower, but it definitely isn't a guarantee. If it does rain, it would be a passing shower or storm that wouldn't last too long.

Sunday brings another chance for showers and storms, with the best chance again in the afternoon and early evening. The high for Father's Day will be around 81 degrees.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Muggy

Low: 71

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy

Afternoon showers and storms

High: 82

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy, muggy

Storm chance

Low: 69

SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy, muggy

Scattered showers and storms

High: 80

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Slight rain chance

Low: 68

FATHER'S DAY

Mostly cloudy

Scattered showers and storms

High: 81

