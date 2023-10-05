TIMING: What time rain starts to fall

The streak of 80 degrees days is over and we are transitioning into Fall weather finally.

And it's all because of today's cold front and the rain that comes with it!

Thursday morning starts mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 60s. We'll stay dry through midday but then isolated showers will begin. After 3 p.m., widely scattered light rain will be spread across the Tri-State and this will continue for the rest of the evening. At times, we'll see a few downpours and a quick rumble of thunder. But in general, severe weather is not expected today. Our high rises to 78 degrees.

WCPO Early afternoon showers



WCPO Evening rush rainfall



Light rain is likely to continue tonight as we cool to 61 degrees.

The rain chance will continue on Friday but with much less of an impact. We'll only see isolated showers first thing Friday morning. A lot of the daylight hours will be dry with a mostly cloudy sky. It's later in the evening that a quick rain chance comes in again, but this should be after 10 p.m. and isolated. Friday's high rises to 72, which is normal for this time of year.

Then the weekend chill takes over across the Ohio Valley. We'll only see highs in the upper 50s on Saturday. Sunday morning will be downright chilly with a low of 40 degrees. With a breezy northwest wind that morning, feels like temperatures will be closer to 35-37 degrees. Sunday will be another cool day with a high of 59 under a partly cloudy sky.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Dry

Low: 64

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy to overcast

Rain likely after 2 p.m.

High: 78

THURSDAY NIGHT

Rain likely

Overcast

Low: 61

FRIDAY

Isolated showers

Mostly cloudy

High: 72

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Much cooler

Low: 46

==========