TIMING: Strong to severe storms possible today

Showers and storms will move through the Tri-State today bringing in a chance for severe weather. Let's break down the timing so you know what to expect!

TIMELINE :



Now to 8 a.m. - Spotty showers, non severe

8 a.m. to 10 a.m. - Isolated showers, cloudy, turning windy

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Line of thunderstorms passes from west to east, a few stronger storms possible

2 p.m. to 6 p.m. - Scattered storms continue, Severe threat continues

6 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Showers fade, staying cloudy

The first chance for rain moves in between 4 and 8 a.m. This will be our warm from lifting from the south to the north. This rain is not expected to be strong or severe but it will give us some wet pavement for the morning drive. Isolated showers continue for a few hours but a more distinct line of thunderstorms will be coming in from Indiana around 10 a.m. This line of showers and storms will move east, bringing a few strong to severe storms into the Tri-State. Damaging wind gusts are the top concern with today's storms. This best coverage of storms will push east by 2 p.m. but don't let your guard down. Additional showers and storms could still form behind the cold front and the threat for severe storms continues. Isolated storms could continue to develop through 6 to 7 p.m. wind damaging wind gusts and a low end tornado threat.

Jennifer Ketchmark Monday 7 a.m. rain chance



Jennifer Ketchmark 11 a.m. Monday storm chance



Jennifer Ketchmark Monday afternoon storms



A wind advisory is also in effect today. This begins at 7 a.m. and continues through 10 p.m. Winds will be sustained at 20 to 30 mph with wind gusts up to 50 mph.

Jennifer Ketchmark Monday Wind Advisory



Temperatures will be warm today in the mid 60s!

Tonight, we'll dry out and drop to only 44 for a low.

Tuesday is partly cloudy and quiet with a high of 58 degrees. The northwest wind is cooling us down a touch. Much of Wednesday's forecast is dry and pleasant as highs increase to the low 70s. But it's later that evening that showers and storms return to the Tri-State.

MORNING RUSH

Spotty showers

Overcast

Low: 48

MONDAY

Showers and storms likely

Stronger storms around midday

High: 66

MONDAY NIGHT

Overcast

Breezy

Low: 44

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy

Mild, not as windy

High: 58

TUESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Mild

Low: 44

