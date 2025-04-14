TIMING: Storms move through the Tri-State Monday

It's a mild start to our Monday forecast with temperatures in the upper 50s and it will be warmer this afternoon with highs in the mid to low 70s. But the big story today is when storms develop.

TIMELINE:



Now to 1 p.m. - Mostly cloudy, dry

1 to 5 p.m. - Scattered storms develop, a few stronger storms possible

5 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Storms move to the east and end

We'll stay dry all morning long with a mostly cloudy sky. Isolated storms will develop along the I-71 corridor around 1-3 p.m. and move to the east. This is going to be hit or miss activity, so not every location will get rain today. By 6 p.m., storms should be out of our area completely, with just a few light showers remaining. It is possible that we could end up with a strong to severe storm this afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has a "slight risk" for severe storms for much of the Tri-State due to the threat for damaging wind gusts.

WCPO SPC outlook



The sky turns mostly clear overnight and temperatures will be much cooler, dropping to 44 degrees.

Tuesday will be cooler with northwest winds at 15 mph. Temperatures only top out in the mid 50s tomorrow.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Warm, pleasant

Low: 59

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy

Afternoon scattered storms

High: 73

MONDAY NIGHT

Clearing out

Cooler

Low: 44

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy

Cooler

High: 56

TUESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Chilly

Low: 38

