Timing out when we'll see rain over the weekend

We are still looking at rain chances as we head into the weekend forecast but it looks like we'll get a break from rain during the day on Friday before showers begin again.

Friday morning is mostly cloudy and muggy with temperatures in the mid 60s. We'll see a mostly cloudy sky throughout the day as temperatures only rise to 80 degrees. It will still be muggy outside. I can't completely rule out a stray shower during the day but the majority of today's forecast will be dry. By the time we get to Friday night football games, temperatures will be around 75 degrees.

Scattered showers develop tonight and it looks like we'll start the day Saturday wi

WCPO Friday night football

ll scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will be around 67 for morning lows.

Spotty chances for showers and storms will be around most of Saturday. Temperatures warm to 84 degrees and it will be very muggy.

Rain shifts to the east late Saturday and this should help dry out the forecast for Sunday and the Bengals home opener! Temperatures will still be warm on Sunday, topping out in the mid 80s. It's also going to be very muggy so expect feels like temperatures to be around 90 degrees during the game.

WCPO Sunday's Bengals Forecast

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Muggy

Low: 66

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy

Muggy, slight rain chance

High: 80

FRIDAY NIGHT

Scattered showers

Isolated storms

Low: 67

SATURDAY

Scattered showers

Isolated storms

High: 84

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Still muggy

Low: 67

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny

Very humid

High: 86

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