Timing out when we could see a few showers today

A cold front will move through the Tri-State today and that will bring two rain chances to the forecast. Let's time it out.

The cold front passes early this morning. This will give us a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky as we start the day and temperatures in the low 50s. In these clouds, it's not out of the question that we could see some brief, light showers from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

WCPO Isolated showers this morning

The sky then turns mostly sunny for the late morning and early afternoon hours. Temperatures will warm to the mid 60s with a west wind at 10 to 15 mph. A weak trough will then pass through the Tri-State this evening. A trough is like a weak cold front, so it will increase clouds and bring in a few more isolated showers. This rain chance is from 5 to 8 p.m. But a lot of locations will not get rain today, even with two chances!

WCPO Evening rain chance

The sky turns mostly clear tonight and this allows our temperature to cool a bit more. We'll drop to 44 tonight with winds from the west at 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday's forecast will be cooler behind the most recent cold front. Temperatures only warm to 57 degrees and the sky will be partly cloudy. Winds will again be coming in from the west at 10 to 15 mph.

Temperatures will stay on the chilly side for a few days. Thursday morning starts at 39 and warms to 58 degrees. And then Thursday night into Friday morning, frost will be possible as lows dip to the mid to low 30s in some locations!

WCPO Friday morning lows

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Isolated rain chance

Low: 53

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny

Isolated afternoon showers

High: 65

TUESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Colder

Low: 44

WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy

Cooler

High: 57

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Chilly

Low: 39

==========