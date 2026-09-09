Timing out when storms develop Wednesday

It's going to be a hot and humid day! Eventually, storms move in but that won't come into play until after 5 p.m.

Wednesday morning starts with a mostly clear sky and temperatures in the low 70s. You can feel the humidity in the air this morning. Temperatures warm to 86 by noon, then up to 92 degrees by 4 p.m. Feels like temperatures will be in the upper 90s.

Storms should start to develop to the northwest around 5 p.m. A broken line of storms will then slowly move east across the area through 10 p.m. This could impact outdoor activities this evening, especially north of the Ohio River.

WCPO Storms by 6 p.m.

WCPO Wednesday evening storms

The SPC has our area in a "marginal risk" of severe storms this evening. This is due to the potential for damaging wind gusts.

WCPO Wednesday SPC Outlook

Scattered showers and storms will be possible overnight and that chance for off-and-on showers and storms will continue throughout the day on Thursday. Don't expect our temperature to rise much tomorrow as well. We'll start at 71 degrees and end up with highs between 78-80 degrees.

We could see heavy rain at times with slow-moving showers and storms.

Friday's forecast dries out and will be quite pleasant to end the work week. We'll end up with highs in the low 80s. The forecast is also dry for Friday night football games.

MORNING RUSH

Few clouds

Muggy and warm

Low: 72

WEDNESDAY

Hot and humid

Storms after 5 p.m.

High: 92

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Showers likely

A few storms

Low: 72

THURSDAY

Showers and storms

Not as hot

High: 82

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Cooler

Low: 64

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