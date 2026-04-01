Gradual clearing by daybreak

Starting in the morning, conditions trend milder with increasing clouds and lows in the low 60s, as warm air pushes back into the Tri-State again. By Thursday afternoon, that warm air increases pushing highs near 80.

While there’s a chance for a couple of scattered showers and/or storms, most will likely stay dry and simply feel the summer-like heat and humidity in the forecast.

Into Friday, highs ease back into the mid 70s with continued chances for scattered rain as a stationary front lingers.

Saturday continues that unsettled pattern, but this time because of a cold front that will roll through the area around the noon hour, triggering rain and storms for the afternoon and evening.

By Easter Sunday, a cold front moves east of us, bringing cooler air with highs dropping into the upper 50s and lingering showers possible in the morning. But, indicators point to clearing just after daybreak.

OVERNIGHT

Rain ending

Mild

Low: 60

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy

Isolated showers

High: 82

THURSDAY NIGHT

Storm chance

Mostly cloudy

Low: 64

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