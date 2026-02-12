Timing out when rain returns, along with warmer temperatures

Temperatures will be a little bit cooler today as light northwest winds continue to bring in this chilly air. It's not a huge departure from normal as highs should be closer to 43 this time of year.

The sky will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy throughout the day as temperatures go from 23 degrees this morning to 39 degrees this afternoon.

Clouds will decrease tonight and temperatures cool to the mid 20s.

Friday's forecast is looking quite lovely! We'll warm to 46 degrees and the sky will be mostly sunny.

Saturday's forecast will be mostly cloudy, but again, the milder air becomes the focus. Temperatures should increase to 52 degrees with a light south wind.

Rain is returning this weekend as an area of low pressure passes just to our south in Kentucky and Tennessee. This will bring in showers starting on Saturday night and rain will continue for the first half of Sunday's forecast.

Warm air will be the story next week! Highs will be in the 50s and at times, the low 60s during the week.

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Colder

Low: 23

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy

Chilly

High: 39

THURSDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Chilly again

Low: 24

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny

Warming up a bit more

High: 46

FRIDAY NIGHT

Clouds build

Not as cold

Low: 28

