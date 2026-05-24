Timing out when rain is likely on Sunday

Unless you are in our eastern locations, you got a break from showers and storms on Saturday. But today's forecast will be one where everyone is guaranteed to see rain, and it won't just be a quick passing shower.

The sky is moslty cloudy this morning and temperatures are in the mid to low 60s. The forecast is dry as we start the day. By the noon hour, showers will be come up from the south and lift north. By 2 p.m., showers will be widespread with a few rumbles of thunder. Scattered showers and isolated storms continue through 6 p.m. For the remainder of the day, the rain chance is isolated. Highs will end up between 75-78 degrees. Severe weather is not expected.

WCPO Sunday by 11 a.m.

WCPO Sunday afternoon showers

We do have two active Flood Warnings. This is for the Great Miami River at Miamitown on Cincinnati's west side. The other is for the Little Miami River at Spring Valley, which is near Harveysburg and Waynesville.

WCPO Flood Warnings in effect

The forecast will be dry tonight with low temperatures in the low 60s.

Memorial Day is looking more like a dry forecast for us, which is awesome news! If you are looking for a day to spend time at the pool, go out on the lake or head to Taste of Cincinnati, this is good news. The sky will be mostly cloudy and temperatures are expected in the upper 70s. The rain chance is at 20%.

WCPO Memorial Day Monday

Isolated showers will return on Monday, but again, the day won't be a washout. Highs will be around 80 degrees.

SUNDAY MORNING

Mostly cloudy

Mild

Low: 63

SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy

Afternoon rain and storms

High: 78

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Dry

Low: 61

MEMORIAL DAY

Mostly cloudy

Slight rain chance

High: 78

MONDAY NIGHT

Overcast

Isolated showers

Low: 64

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