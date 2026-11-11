Timing out when rain and storms move in for Veterans Day

Showers and isolated storms will return later today, but we will still have a gorgeous day to enjoy with mild temperatures.

The sky is partly cloudy this morning with temperatures in the mid 40s. We'll warm to 65 this afternoon as clouds continue to build. Showers and isolated storms will develop to our west today and move into our area starting around 5 to 6 p.m. This activity then moves into the Cincinnati metro area from 6 to 8 p.m. before pushing out to the east later this evening. For the most part, this is just scattered rain activity with a few downpours. We will also hear a few rumbles of thunder.

WCPO Storms by 6 p.m.

WCPO Wednesday evening rain

Overall, there isn't a large severe weather threat. The Storm Prediction Center did add a "marginal risk" of severe storms to our western locations, but that's for gusty winds and it shouldn't be a large issue.

WCPO SPC Outlook Wednesday

We'll dry out tonight but clouds will remain and winds turn breezy from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

Thursday morning starts in the low 40s and we'll only warm to 52 degrees. The sky will be mostly cloudy during the day with spotty, light showers at times, especially in the afternoon hours.

Colder air continues to move into the area on Friday, leading to highs in the mid 40s with mostly cloudy conditions. It's quite feasible that late in the day we'll see a few snow flurries.

For those of you looking ahead to the Bengals forecast for Sunday evening, get ready for a chilly evening! While the forecast is dry thankfully, temperatures will only be in the low 40s when the game begins and cool into the mid 30s by the time the game wraps up.

MORNING RUSH

A few clouds

Chilly

Low: 44

WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy

Showers after 6 p.m.

High: 65

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Rain ends

Mostly cloudy and breezy

Low: 42

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy and cooler

Spotty, light rain

High: 52

THURSDAY NIGHT

A few flurries

Mostly cloudy and colder

Low: 35

Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========