Timing out when it will rain Thursday

Rain is back today and here's the latest timing!

Now to 8 a.m. - The radar is dry currently and should be for several hours. The models slowed down a little bit and that could be a good thing for us with rain missing the main morning rush. Temperatures are in the upper 50s with a mostly cloudy sky.

8 a.m. to Noon - Scattered, light rain moves into the area from west to east. This means that our Indiana counties should start to see scattered showers between 8-10 a.m. and then closer to Cincinnati from 10 to noon.

Noon to 4 p.m. - Spotty, light rain will continue to fall near the I-75 corridor and for those east of this interstate. By 4 p.m., most of the area will be dry with a break in the clouds as well. We'll see a high of 69.

4 p.m. to 8 p.m. - The evening drive will be dry and sunny and it looks like clouds will return from west to east around sunset.

Jennifer Ketchmark The best chance for rain comes in midday.

After the cold front departs, cooler air will settle back into the Ohio Valley. We'll cool to 49 tonight and warm to only 59 tomorrow! The sky on Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight rain chance in the afternoon. Here's a look at your Friday night football forecast:

Jennifer Ketchmark Here's your Friday night football forecast for October 22nd

The weekend stays mostly cloudy and seasonal. Saturday will end up with a high of 64 and Sunday at 67. There is a higher likelihood of rain on Sunday now. Scattered rain and isolated storms will return during the day with some isolated heavier rainfall amounts.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Slight rain chance

Low: 58

THURSDAY

Rain between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mostly cloudy to mostly sunny

High: 69

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Cooler

Low: 49

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy

Slight rain chance

High: 59

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Cool

Low: 46

