Timing out Wednesday's chance for showers and storms

Spotty showers and isolated storms moved into the Tri-State overnight. We'll continue to see the potential for rain for the morning drive. Temperatures start in the upper 50s this morning so it's also noticeably warmer outside.

Our best chance for scattered showers and storms is before 9 a.m. After that time, showers shift to the southeast with the cold front. It's possible that we'll see isolated showers redeveloping as the day continues, but this will be few and far between. The sky will turn partly cloudy as temperatures warm to 73 this afternoon. Winds will be in from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight, the sky turns partly cloudy and temperatures will cool into the mid 50s. Winds will be light from the southwest at 3 to 5 mph.

Thursday's forecast will be rather warm for this time of year. Temperatures are expected to warm to 80 degrees in the afternoon. "Normal" for this time of year is 68 degrees, so this is well above average. The forecast will be dry and sunny too, so it will be a nice day to get outside. You'll also notice that the air is very dry and you won't feel any humidity.

Another cold front is headed our way and it will bring back in the chance for showers and storms for Friday and Saturday. Confidence is growing that spotty showers will arrive Friday afternoon and be around Friday evening. This could impact the Reds game at 6:40 p.m. The best chance for rain is Friday night into Saturday morning. Then during the day Saturday, showers will fade to the southeast and clouds will start to decrease. As we head into Saturday evening for the Reds game, the forecast looks partly cloudy and dry. Temperatures will be around 70 degrees at first pitch.

And then Sunday will be a gorgeous day! Highs will be in the low 70s with a partly cloudy sky. No rain is expected.

MORNING RUSH

Overcast

Scattered showers and storms

Low: 58

WEDNESDAY

Scattered showers and storms in the morning

Partly cloudy and slight rain chance in PM

High: 73

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Dry

Low: 55

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

Warm

High: 80

THURSDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Pleasant

Low: 59

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