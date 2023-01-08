Watch Now
Timing out today's wintry mix

Highs in the 30s
Posted at 4:40 AM, Jan 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-08 04:40:34-05

We are watching for a brief wintry mix this morning. This will be very spotty and will not have major impacts at all. The first bit of this happens before 8 a.m. Morning temperatures are starting in the upper 20 and low 30s but feeling closer to the low 20s. We'll see mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs will rise to the upper 30s.

We'll see a return of the wintry mix this evening. It will first start as rain then we'll see that gradual transition. Minimal impacts are expected, and we'll be dry by midnight. Lows will fall to the upper 20s.

Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 40s! We'll see a gradual increase in temperatures this week as highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s by Thursday. We'll also see our next chance for rain Thursday. Temperatures will continue to drop leading into next weekend. There is the possibility we'll be watching for another wintry mix at the end of the week.

SUNDAY
Brief a.m. wintry mix
Evening wintry mix
High: 39

SUNDAY NIGHT
Wintry mix ends
Partly cloudy
Low: 28

MONDAY
Partly cloudy
Slight warmup
High: 43

MONDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Cool
Low: 31

