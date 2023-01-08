Timing out today's wintry mix

We are watching for a brief wintry mix this morning. This will be very spotty and will not have major impacts at all. The first bit of this happens before 8 a.m. Morning temperatures are starting in the upper 20 and low 30s but feeling closer to the low 20s. We'll see mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs will rise to the upper 30s.

We'll see a return of the wintry mix this evening. It will first start as rain then we'll see that gradual transition. Minimal impacts are expected, and we'll be dry by midnight. Lows will fall to the upper 20s.

Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 40s! We'll see a gradual increase in temperatures this week as highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s by Thursday. We'll also see our next chance for rain Thursday. Temperatures will continue to drop leading into next weekend. There is the possibility we'll be watching for another wintry mix at the end of the week.

SUNDAY

Brief a.m. wintry mix

Evening wintry mix

High: 39

SUNDAY NIGHT

Wintry mix ends

Partly cloudy

Low: 28

MONDAY

Partly cloudy

Slight warmup

High: 43

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Cool

Low: 31

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========