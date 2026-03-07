Timing out today's storms with a severe threat

Waking up this morning it is dry and very warm. Expect temperatures to be in the mid 60s as you get the day started.

However, our brief 24 hour dry stretch will come to an end with a bang later this morning. As we head closer to midday, attention turns to a developing weather system moving through the Ohio Valley.

WCPO SPC Outlook Saturday

During the late morning and early afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop as the system approaches. Some storms could become stronger, especially after the noon hour, with gusty winds and brief heavy rain being the main concerns. Any thunderstorm could produce brief heavy downpours and lightning. Because of that, it will be important to monitor changing conditions through this afternoon.

WCPO Saturday Morning

The Storm Prediction Center indicates the potential for a few stronger storms in parts of the Ohio Valley during this time, although the overall severe threat appears somewhat limited, as we have only a "Marginal Risk-category one out of five.

WCPO Saturday Midday

Another concern this weekend will be rainfall totals. The Weather Prediction Center notes that repeated showers and thunderstorms could lead to pockets of heavier rain. While widespread river flooding is not expected right now, localized flooding could still occur in low-lying areas, places with poor drainage, or near small creeks if heavier rain falls in a short period of time. Ponding on roads could also happen during heavier downpours.

By Sunday, the system begins moving away from the region. Skies should gradually improve with a mix of clouds and some sunshine returning by afternoon. Temperatures will remain mild with highs in the 60s. Sunday is also the start of Daylight Saving Time as we spring forward!

TODAY

Showers and storms

A few strong to severe storms

High: 71

TONIGHT

Few clouds

Chance showers

Low: 45

SUNDAY

AM Clouds

PM Sun

High: 63

