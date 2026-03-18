Timing out today's snow and rain chance

We've endured the coldest day of the week and from here on out, temperatures are getting warmer by the day as we head into the weekend.

Temperatures are in the low 20s this morning with a mostly cloudy sky. We could see a few flurries, but overall, the moisture coming in today doesn't look like much precipitation for our area. As temperatures warm above freezing by noon, any leftover moisture will be in the form of light rain. The rest of the day will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures eventually warm to 45 degrees.

WCPO Wednesday Afternoon

Tonight isn't as cold thanks to the clouds and the wind direction. We'll cool to 36 tonight with a light southwest wind.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and milder. There is a small rain chance to consider around midday, but that's only an isolated chance for a few hours. Most of the day is dry as temperatures improve to 60 degrees.

WCPO Thursday midday rain chance

Friday is the first day of spring! We are looking at a gorgeous day too. Temperatures start at 40 and warm to 68 degrees. The sky will be partly cloudy.

Warm air continues to move in for the weekend. Saturday will be noticeably warmer as highs jump to 70 degrees. Then on Sunday, we should warm to the mid 70s!

WCPO Weekend Forecast

MORNING RUSH

Flurries

Mostly cloudy

Low: 27

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Flurries to light rain

High: 45

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Not as cold

Low:36

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy

Isolated showers

High: 60

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Dry

Low: 40

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